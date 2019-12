The United Methodist Women will hold their annual cookie walk and bake sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St., Moline. Cookies are 25 cents each or $3 per dozen. Also available will be Swedish rye bread, breakfast rolls, cookies and pies. Chris Baumann and Donna Chyma invite the public one of the group's fundraisers to support their missionary work.