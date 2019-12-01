{{featured_button_text}}
Stonecroft Morning Connection

"Receiving Gifts" brunch, sponsored by Stonecroft Morning Connection, will be from 9:15-11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Sharon Wiese of Barrington is the special feature speaker on "Receiving Gifts - Tis more Blessed to Receive." Wiese shares gifts she has received, beginning with her daddy's return from war. The cost is $8. To make reservations, call Mary at 309-236-2030 by Dec. 7. A free nursery will be available by reservation. From left are Verna Burrichter, East Moline and Carri Jersild, Moline.

