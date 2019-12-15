Daily photo: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

Rock Island Public Library’s November Community Comforts drive collected 723 “wish list” gifts of food, paper goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, gloves, hats, new underwear, socks and more comforts to help two Rock Island shelters care for people experiencing poverty and housing insecurity. Donations were divided between Christian Care, which serves homeless men ages 18 and older, and QC Haven of Hope (formerly St. Joseph the Worker House, which serves homeless women and children. The drive began as a community partnership project with Christian Care, which is co-presenting a showing of “The Public” and a community conversation on homelessness and housing insecurity, both in January at the Rock Island Downtown Library. For details, see the Library’s January calendar online. Above are Karrah Kuykendall, left, reference librarian, and Steve Gottcent, community outreach coordinator at Christian Care Shelter.