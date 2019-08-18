Debbie Beyerlein holds examples of artwork to be featured at classes at RutabagA Studio & Gallery, 108 N. State St., Geneseo. Bill McQuitty will instruct a Mandala class 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 24. Cost is $10; open to high school age and older; register by Aug. 22 by calling RutabagA at 309-944-4994 or at the gallery 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Beyerlein will teach a class featuring sketchbooks and journaling, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 31. Cost is $10; register by Aug. 28; open to middle school age and older. Materials will be provided for both Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 classes.
