John Deere Plow-Planter Reunion will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Riverfront Grille (Formerly Martinis on the Rock), 4619 34th St., Rock Island. A buffet meal starts at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $16.60 For details, contact Gary Pheiffer at 309-230-1767. Reservations deadline Sept. 2. Make checks out to John Deere Plow-Planter Reunion and send to Gary Pheiffer, 1625 53rd St., Moline, IL 61265. From left are Pete Guyton and Gary Pheiffer, members of the organizing committee.
