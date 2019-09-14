{{featured_button_text}}
Downton Abbey tea and trivia at the Rock Island Public Library

Rock Island Library staff members Karrah Kuykendall, of Moline, and Christina Nobiliing, of Rock Island, enjoy a cup of tea under the watchful eyes of Downtown Abbey characters Carson the butler, Lady Mary, the Earl of Grantham and the Dowager Duchess of Grantham.

 Submitted

The staff invites you to sign up for Downton Abbey tea and trivia from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th Street. 

At the free event for adults, contestants will be served proper British refreshments while being quizzed on trivia from Seasons 1 through 6. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7341.

Rock Island Library staff members Karrah Kuykendall, of Moline, and Christina Nobiliing, of Rock Island, enjoy a cup of tea under the watchful eyes of Downtown Abbey characters Carson the butler, Lady Mary, the Earl of Grantham and the Dowager Duchess of Grantham.

