The staff invites you to sign up for Downton Abbey tea and trivia from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th Street.
At the free event for adults, contestants will be served proper British refreshments while being quizzed on trivia from Seasons 1 through 6. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7341.
Rock Island Library staff members Karrah Kuykendall, of Moline, and Christina Nobiliing, of Rock Island, enjoy a cup of tea under the watchful eyes of Downtown Abbey characters Carson the butler, Lady Mary, the Earl of Grantham and the Dowager Duchess of Grantham.