Linda DeSmith, left, and Shelly Hickerson, representing the Women’s Health Committee at Hammond-Henry Hospital, invite area residents to the Thursday, Oct. 24, program of the Women’s Health Series, sponsored by Hammond-Henry Foundation Community Benefits Committee. The program, “Mental Health & Suicide Prevention,” will be presented by Geneseo Police Officer George Marquez. The event is from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at The Cellar, 137 South State St., Geneseo. Cost is $9 and reservations may be made by calling the Hospital Foundation office, 309-944-9112 or at hhhfound@hammondhenry.com. Blood pressure screenings will be available at the luncheon. Monthly health series luncheon meetings are from 12 to 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, from September through May, with the exception of December.
