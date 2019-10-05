Diane Wolf, left, and Debbie Marxen invite you at attend the Rock Island County Association for Home and Community Education’s (HCE) Cultural Arts Day, Saturday, Oct. 12th at 9 a.m. at Christ Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. HCE members will display their crafts which will be judged to go on to the IAHCE State Conference. The viewing and judging of the crafts will be followed by a presentation from Deon Maas, Homemaker Exchange to Australia talking about her trip to Australia followed by an aboriginal dot art craft. If you are interested in staying for the craft, please register with Deb Marxen 309-523-2727 or 309-236-4761 to ensure adequate craft supplies.
