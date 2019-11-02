Alleman High School presents "Newsies the Musical!" Performances will be in Alleman's Dr. Tracy Spaeth Performing Arts Center, 1103 40th St., Rock Island, and are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, 8, and 9 at 2 p.m. Nov. 10. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $6 for students. Tickets are available at the box office before the show or at www.allemanhighschool.org. "Newsies" is based off the 1992 Disney movie and tells the story of the 1899 newsboy strike. Pictured from left are Brennen O'Keeffe, Ian Snider, Sean O'Hern.
