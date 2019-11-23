Dr. Kari Dodds of Hammond-Henry Regional Health Partners will present the program on “Arthritis” in the Men’s Health Morning Series. The presentation is from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the hospital conference room. Those attending may purchase breakfast in the hospital dining room. For information and to make a reservation, call 309-944-9112 or email hhhfound@hammondhenry.com. Parking is available in the east parking lot on Center St. Above are Jerry Deutsch, left, representing Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation Men’s Health Committee; and Dave Guldenzopf, a hospital employee.
