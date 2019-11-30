Geneseo High School Gymnastics Team will host a Lil’ Leaf Gymnastics Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St.; check-in at 8:45 a.m. The clinic is open to girls and boys in grades K-5. Cost is $30 and $15 for each additional sibling in the same family; registration by Friday, Dec. 13. Registration may be made by mailing information with payment to M&B Supply Inc., 208 W. 1st St., Geneseo IL 61254. For more information, email kpjohnson@mchsi.com. Taylor VanDeVoorde, left, a Geneseo High School gymnast; Coach Chris Ward, in back; and Madison Koustas, assistant coach, are helping Kynlee Adam.
