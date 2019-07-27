Singer-songwriter, Jeff Brown, will perform Thursday, Aug. 1, at a private residence in Cambridge.
Since the release of his Acoustic EP “Cutting Ties” in 2014, Jeff Brown has had quite a bit of time to cultivate what would become his third album release. And in the meantime, he fell in love, got married, bought a home and discovered he would be uprooting his entire life to move from Chicago to the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia.
Despite the upheaval, Brown has managed to settle in and firmly find himself in the Americana/Indie-folk soundscape with his upcoming album “1000 Ways.” True to its title, the album is a collection of songs and stories about struggling to find purpose — to find belonging — to find home.
From the soothing centerpiece “Reykjavik” to the final strains of “Here and Now”, the album is a journey in and of itself. There is a quote by Rumi that says, “when you are at your most lost, there are always at least a thousand ways to go home again.”
Brown has spent the past 22 years of his life in Chicago, and as he prepared to move, that quote resonated louder and louder in his head and his album, until he finally decided to build the album he had been working on for nearly two years around that moment. This is an album reflective of Jeff figuring out what truly matters.
The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. A $10-20 donation is suggested.
For more information please email john.r.taylor@gmail.com.
To learn more about Jeff Brown please visit jeffbrownmusic.com.