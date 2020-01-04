Daily photo: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
'Visit with Corrie' brunch

"Visit with Corrie" brunch, sponsored by Stonecroft Morning Connection, will be from 9:15-11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Gayle Haas, shown above, will portray Corrie Ten Boom, a Dutch holocaust survivor who helped Jews escape during WWII. The cost is $8. To make reservations, call Mary at 309-236-2030 by Jan. 11. A free nursery will be available by reservation. 

 CONTRIBUTED

"Visit with Corrie" brunch, sponsored by Stonecroft Morning Connection, will be from 9:15-11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Gayle Haas of Aurora, Ill., is the special feature speaker who will portray Corrie Ten Boom, a Dutch holocaust survivor who helped Jews escape during WWII. Her presentation is based on the many writings of Corrie Ten Boom, which includes the international bestseller, "The Hiding Place." The cost is $8. To make reservations, call Mary at 309-236-2030 by Jan. 11. A free nursery will be available by reservation. Pictured is Gayle Haas. 

