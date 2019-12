Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St, East Moline, will have their musical Christmas celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the new family life center. All are invited. All musical groups and many soloists will sing the “Sounds of Christmas.” Dessert and a silent auction is scheduled for the event. “A sighting of Santa” is guaranteed for all ages. Above are performers Carl Dittmar, left, and Ed Cox.