Daily photo: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Looking for something fun to do during the holiday break? Sign up for the Rock Island Public Library’s free Interactive Movie from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. Library staffers Karrah Kuykendall, left, and Ranell Dennis have activities planned to follow along with the movie, which is about what happens when Kevin is left “Home Alone.” The event is free and for all ages. Everyone attending must register at www.rockislandlibrary.org or 309-732-7360.