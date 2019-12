Silvis Masonic Lodge 898 will serve up a "Big Breakfast" on from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Lodge Hall, 1304 5th Ave., Silvis, across from George O. Barr School. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs and ham, coffee, orange juice and milk. The breakfast is all you can eat and costs is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and younger. Pictured from the left are Mel Parker, L.J. Gile and Bob King.