Faye Smith, left, and Betty Foulks are chairpersons of the 146th anniversary observance of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. Public is invited to the celebration, which begins with an anniversary service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. The guest speaker, the Rev. Jeffrey Wade Batton, is working with the Evangelism Outreach Department of the Potter’s House of Dallas, Texas. The celebration continues at 1 p.m. with Dr. Michael Runnels of Greater Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church and the congregation as special guests. Runnels is president of the Congress of Christian Education for the Baptist General State Convention. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Smith at 309-721-4298; Foulks at 309-786-6114, or the church at 309-788-0677. The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III is pastor at Second Baptist Church.
