A "Truth & Valor" brunch, sponsored by Stonecroft Morning Connection, is planned from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Special feature: Quilts of Valor by Terry Austin, of Moline. Speaker, Laurel Frantz Anderson, of Bode, Iowa "How To Do The Impossible," learn how to deal with the impossible situations in your life. Violin music provided by Debbie Wegener of Moline and piano by Bobbie Furr of Coal Valley. The cost is $8. A nursery is free by reservation. From left are Mary Green and Kathy Stombaugh showing the Quilt of Valor that belongs to Veteran Tom Lynch, U.S. Navy, World War II, of Silvis.
