John Puentes, left, and Mike Prenevost, also known as John & Mike, will provide early rock/swing music Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Henry County Democrats ice cream social in Geneseo City Park. In the photo are Henry County Democrats Betty and Henry Murphy. In addition to music, the event will include sloppy joe sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, ice cream and desserts. JoAnne Hillman, secretary of the Henry County Democrats, said, “Everyone is welcome, whether they are Democrat, Republican, Independent or undecided. We want Henry County to show Springfield and Washington that here, in our area, we can all come together for some music, food and fun and get along. That’s why there will be no political speeches from candidates at this event.”
