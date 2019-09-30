American Legion Post 227, 829 16th Ave., East Moline, will host its 100th Anniversary Celebration on Friday and Saturday. History of American Legion Post 227 military memorabilia will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and dedication of the Armed Forces Law is 5 p.m. Friday. A classic car show and craft fair will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Legion Hall. There will be a bake sale, raffle baskets and craft and food vendors. Auxiliary Unit 227 members are from left Rae Ann Butts, Karen Crum, Linda Smolenski, Donna Kinney, 14th District Auxiliary President, Sharon Clapp.
