{{featured_button_text}}

East Moline Class of 1962 will celebrate its Birthday Party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Highland Park Bowl, party room, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Frank's Pizza and more will be served. Come and see old friends for an evening of fun. Preparing for the event are, from left, Dewayne Cremeens, Carol Kelley Frey, Pete the Panther, Lynn Hostins Sebastine and Charlene Colvin Flemming. RSVP to Charlene at 309-798-9005 or Carol 309-945-8167. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments