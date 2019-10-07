Calling all scrapbookers Sullivan McDaniel, Alex Parr, and Mrs. Richelle Scott invite you to join them and to the First Scrapaganza Fundraiser at the Black Hawk Area Education Center, 4680 11th St., East Moline on Saturday, Oct. 19th from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please register by contacting by contacting Richelle at rscott@bhased.org by Oct. 11th. Cost is $45 and includes three meals, plus snacks, special gift for first 100 paid entries, theme rooms, raffles, and more!
