The Milan Lions Club and the Village of Milan is sponsoring a Blacklight Trivia Night on Nov. 16 at The Camden Centre, 2701 1st St. E, Milan. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 6 p.m. There will be $1,000 in cash prizes. Cost is $160 per table up to 10 people per table. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at The Camden Centre, Milan, 309-787-8510 or Milan Lions Club Wednesday Night Bingo, or Harry Stuart 309-314-0420. There will also be a Blacklight Costume and table contest. Prize will be awarded for the best costume and table. Proceeds will go to the Milan Fireworks.
From the Milan Lions Club from left are Rita Griffin, Val Stuart, Harry Stuart and Barb Downs.