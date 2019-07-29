The annual Seasons of Fun Luncheon "Featuring Creative Tabletops" will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St, East Moline. Table viewing is at 11:30 a.m. and lunch is at noon. Cost is $10 with proceeds to benefit Christ United Methodist Women local ministries including Winnie's Place and Youth Hope. Reservations are due by Aug. 5. No tickets sold at the door. Please call Pat at 309-721-4510 to reserve a spot. There will be entertainment and door prizes. Margaret Baumann is pictured with her 'Davenport Blues (With BIX)' table from 2018.
Breaking
Recommended
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Electronics