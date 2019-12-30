Daily photo: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
Daily photo: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

Rock Island Public Library AWE Early Learning Station

Susan Foster, Rock Island Public Library Children’s Services director, demonstrates the AWE Early Learning Station recently funded by a grant from the Rotary Club of Rock Island. The Learning Station is a child-safe, stand-alone computer preloaded with more than 60 learning games that teach reading, math, science, geography, art and drawing skills. Children from ages 2 to 12 and their families may use these games at no charge at Rock Island Downtown Library at 401 19th St. For more details about library services, call 309-732-READ or visit www.rockislandlibrary.org.

