The Bishop Hill Heritage Association will host its 7th annual Chautauqua, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The theme this year is “An Encounter With Visionaries.” The re-enactors will bring to life four characters who changed the world: Charles Darwin; Susan B. Anthony; George Washington Carver; and Bob Dylan. Above, Danny Fox will present a concert of Dylan songs. He has opened for acts such as Buddy Guy, Roger McGuinn of The Byrds, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and Joan Baez. All performances are at the gazebo, in the town square. This family program is free. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. For more information, call 309-927-3899, visit www.bishophillheritage.org or email bhha@mymctc.net.
