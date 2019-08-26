The 2019 Lil’ Leaf Cheerleading Clinic will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at Geneseo Middle School. The younger set will perform with the high school cheerleaders at a game Friday, Sept. 20. The cost is $40 each, and $15 for each additional sibling. Registration on Facebook under Geneseo Cheer Little Leaf. Register by Sept. 2 to guarantee a T-shirt; admission price increases after Sept. 2. For more information, call Kim Cathelyn at 309-944-2284. Above, cheerleaders Taylor Smith, left, and Caylie Hessler, right, pose with Graysen Hintgen, 5, daughter of Chris and Tyann Hintgen.
