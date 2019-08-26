{{featured_button_text}}
Geneseo Cheer Little Leaf clinic

The 2019 Lil’ Leaf Cheerleading Clinic will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at Geneseo Middle School. The younger set will perform with the high school cheerleaders at a game Friday, Sept. 20. The cost is $40 each, and $15 for each additional sibling. Registration on Facebook under Geneseo Cheer Little Leaf. Register by Sept. 2 to guarantee a T-shirt; admission price increases after Sept. 2. For more information, call Kim Cathelyn at 309-944-2284. Above, cheerleaders Taylor Smith, left, and Caylie Hessler, right, pose with Graysen Hintgen, 5, daughter of Chris and Tyann Hintgen.

 Claudia Loucks / claudialoucks@gmail.com

