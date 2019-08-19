Rock Island High School Class of 1949 will hold a 70th year reunion at City Limits Bar and Grill on Saturday, Sept. 14, and at the Quad City Botanical Center on Sunday, Sept. 15. All class members and members of the classes of 1947, ’48, ’50 and ’51 who would like to attend are invited. Please contact a committee member to RSVP. Pictured from bottom left are Betty Johnson, 309-762-0622; Joyce Moss, 309-278-8223; and Audrey Drake, 309-786-9667; top left are Bob Tornquist, 309-764-6091; Mary-Ellen Hodson, 309-736 3926; Marilyn Amato, 309-736-7267; Marion Lardner, 309-788-2762; and Frank Edwards, 309-788-4948.
