Jim Yerkey, left, and Wilbur Wigant, representing the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation Men’s Health Committee, encourage area men to join them for the Men’s Health Morning Series program from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the hospital conference room. Deputy Coroner Noreen White will present “How to Handle Emergencies”; Dwayne Thurston, plant services manager at Hammond-Henry, will give an update on the emergency department renovation. Breakfast may be purchased in the hospital dining room. For information and to make a reservation, call 309-944-9112 or email hhhfound@hammondhenry.com. Parking is available in the east parking lot on Center Street. Blood pressure screenings will be available.
