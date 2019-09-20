Jodi Haars, president of the Geneseo Art League, invites area residents to join her on the “Arty Pub Crawl,” beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Participants will get their preprinted canvas and instructions between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Art League, 125 North State St., and then proceed to local pubs – Raelyn’s, Geneseo Brewing Company and Barney’s - for supplies and instructions. Each pub will a “drink special” included and other food items will be available to purchase. An Art League member will be at each pub to provide instructions. Cost is $35 per person and all supplies are provided. To sign up, email Jodi Haars at geneseoartleague@icloud.com.
