Doug La Fever Benefit Poker Ridge will be held Sept. 28 at Loud Thunder Horse Corral campground. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m.; the last ride out is at 1 p.m. Enjoy a trail ride at Loud Thunder horse camp, top trails, to benefit Doug. He broke his hip on a horse-related accident and will be off work for 2-3 months. The benefit will help with expenses while he is out of work. If you don't have a horse you can still enjoy the poker hand. Pay $15 at sign-up and choose your five cards. Poker hand and food $25. Additional hands $5. Poker ride $15. Food $10, drinks $1, 50/50 drawing. Questions: please call Andy at 563-554-3458 or Brad at 309-371-6648.
