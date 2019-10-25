Judy Pikuza, left, and Jill Kerofsky of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church are inviting all women to the Church Women United 2019 World Community Day. The title for the day is THE TIME IS NOW "Resolve to Love." Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St., Moline is hosting the event on Friday, Nov. 1. Registration is 9 a.m. with brunch and program to follow at 9:30 a.m. No charge. The same program will be presented to women around the world. Questions: contact Mary Ann, 309-786-2062.
