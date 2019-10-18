The 8th Annual Fall Luncheon will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Casserole and salads will be served in Fellowship Hall. Ticket price is $10 and proceeds will assist the United Methodist Women projects. For tickets contact Cheryl 309-755-3550, or Bobbi 309-792-3624. Tickets will be sold at the door and church office 309-755-2508. All are welcome! Pictured are welcoming guests Bobbi McCoy, left, and Cheryl Henry, co-chairs of the luncheon.
