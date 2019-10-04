Bethany Winkleman, State Farm Insurance in Geneseo, Parktoberfest sponsor, also a committee member for the upcoming fifth annual Geneseo Park District Foundation Parktoberfest; and Andy Thurman, Geneseo Park District executive director, show some of the items to be featured in the Parktoberfest’s silent and live auctions. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St., Geneseo. The Parktoberfest will include dinner, local wine and craft beers. Live music will provided by the “Local Yokels” band which includes John Puentes, Scott McAvoy, Mike Prenevost, and a special guest appearance by Ben Zavainga. The live auction will be conducted by Mariman Auction C. Those planning to attend must be 21 years of age or older and a limited number of tickets, at $50 each, or $420 for a table of eight, are available. If purchasing a table for eight, the buyer is able to choose the guests at that table as well as the location of the table. All proceeds benefit the Geneseo Park District Foundation. The public can start bidding on items from local businesses, starting Oct. 7, by visiting geneseoparkdistrict.org for a link to the Parktoberfest mobile bidding site. For more information, call the Park District, 309-944-5695 or visit www.geneseoparkdistrict.org
