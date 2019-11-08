Carol Kappelman and Cat White invite area women to join them at the Geneseo Women’s Connection luncheon meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at The Cellar, 137 South State St., Geneseo. Special music will be presented by Doreen Vincent, Cambridge. The special feature will be presented by White, who will share about her new Geneseo business, CIC Your Digital Print Center, LLC, and Ellie’s Coffee Café & Packages Here. Guest speaker is Polly Lilly, McIntire, Iowa, who will share “A Bird in a Cage – What Keeps you from Flying?” She will tell how she found freedom and hope. Cost is $12 per person, and reservations are appreciated and should be made by calling 309-944-3880 or by email at Pelib1@yahoo.com. Cancellations are appreciated.
Recommended
Print Ads
Other