Daily photo: Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
View Comments

Daily photo: Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Church Women United Unit plans retreat

Sister Bobbi Bussan, left, OSB; and Karen Sergeant, Barb Mallder and Connie Avey, representing Church Women United Rock Island/Milan Unit, invite area women to the group’s Winter Retreat on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island. Registration is at 9:30 a.m., program at 10 a.m. and a $5 lunch will be after the program. Sister Bussan will facilitate the program. Reservations should be made by Monday, Jan. 13, by calling Mallder, 309-798-7959. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their Bibles. 

 Claudia Loucks

Sister Bobbi Bussan, left, OSB; and Karen Sergeant, Barb Mallder and Connie Avey, representing Church Women United Rock Island/Milan Unit, invite area women to the group’s Winter Retreat on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island. Registration is at 9:30 a.m., program at 10 a.m. and a $5 lunch will be after the program. Sister Bussan will facilitate the program. Reservations should be made by Monday, Jan. 13, by calling Mallder, 309-798-7959. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their Bibles. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News