Daily photo: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Colona United Methodist Church will hold its 30th annual cookie walk 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1709 Cleveland Road. Homemade cookies and candies will be offered for sale at $8 per pound. The event includes tables of bazaar and gift items. Proceeds will benefit a lunch program for school children in Trouin, Haiti, a mission of the church. For more information, call the church at 309-792-1661. Above are Deb Johnson, left, and Nadine Garbett.
