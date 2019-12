Patrick Robbins, from left, Andrew Brown, Evie Wheatley, and Randi Janes of the Black Hawk Center invite you to A Very Seussical Christmas Program and Craft Sale on Thursday, Dec. 19th, at Black Hawk Area Education Center, 4680 11th St., East Moline. Doors open at 8 a.m. for the Christmas Sale and the Program begins at 9 a.m. There will be hot cocoa, baked goods, and crafts available for sale. For further information call 309-792-6100.