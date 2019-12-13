Daily photo: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary is accepting donations for it annual Lovelight Memory Christmas Tree Project. Porcelain ornaments designed for this year’s tree will be given to anyone making contributions of $20. Funds from the auxiliary fundraiser will be used to purchase a transport chair and a Tru-Vue pillow for knee radiology to be used in the imaging department. Donation forms and information are available at the hospital volunteer office, 309-944-9130, at the hospital website www.hammondhenry.com/participate/volunteer. Above, Hammond Henry Hospital Auxiliary vice president Mary Bostwick, left, and Julie West, volunteer manager, stand by the Lovelight tree at Wells Street and College Avenue, Geneseo.