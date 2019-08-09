Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy Principal Scott Turnipseed, and students from left Brandon Brooks, Avey Allardyce, Tilly Brooks, and Hannah Neece, invite all to support their upcoming golf outing Sunday, Aug. 18. There will be a shotgun start, playing preferred ball at 1 p.m. at Golfmohr. The cost is $65 per player, which includes green fees, cart, hole prizes, and dinner. Prizes will be awarded at the dinner afterwards at East Moline American Legion. Please contact Barb at 309-755-1755 for more information to sponsor a team or play golf.
