UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Samantha Glackin and Aaron Wilson, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Katryna Rockensock and Dustin Paxton, Milan; twin boys, Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Lisa and Steven Apple, East Moline; girl, Thursday, Sept. 19.
Mariah Foster, Rock Island; boy, Friday, Sept. 20.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Kendra and Jose Tapia, Davenport; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Amanda M. Brown and Kashwaun D. Gentry, Colona; girl, Friday, Sept. 20.
Khadijah McClinton, Davenport; girl, Friday, Sept. 20.