UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Elizabeth and Patrick Smith, Colona; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 18. 

Selene Navarrete-Flores and Diego Raya, Moline; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 18. 

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS

Stephanie Kelly, Moline; girl, Monday, Sept. 2. 

Haley Farrell, East Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 6. 

Theophile Ndanyuzwe and Jolie Nyaruhogozi, Rock Island; boy, Saturday, Sept. 7. 

Christopher and LeeAnn Olson, Port Byron; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 11. 

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Emily and John Minch, Davenport; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 17. 

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Mandi Bernal, Eldridge; girl, Monday, Sept. 16. 

Katelyn and Tyler Warner, Eldridge; boy, Monday, Sept. 16. 

Kim and Earl Whitbeck, Bettendorf; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 17. 

