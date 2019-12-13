Births for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Courtney and Aaron Ziegler, Rock Island; girl, Monday, Dec. 9.
Caitlin Edge and Andrew Nelson, Kewanee; boy, Monday, Dec. 9.
Jessica and Matthew Gomez, New Boston; girl, Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Kenlee McConaghy and Jacob Anderson, Moline; girl, Tuesday, Dec. 10.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Julie and Johnathon Sprague, Blue Grass; boy, Friday, Dec. 6.
Rebekah and Wesley Doering, Princeton; boy, Sunday, Dec. 8.
Raven Harrell, Moline; girl, Monday, Dec. 9.
Sarah Lyn Anderson, Silvis; girl, Monday, Dec. 9.