Quad-City Arts board president, former Figge director exhibit in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND – Two familiar Quad-City names are exhibiting their artwork at the Quad City Arts gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., and are expected at a free artist reception from 7-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13.

Chris Rayburn of Davenport – president of the Quad City Arts board – is displaying his photographs, and Tim Schiffer of Iowa City – former executive director of the Figge Art Museum – is showing his watercolor paintings, along with giant glass goblets by John Miller of Champaign, through Jan. 24, 2020.

Schiffer retired July 31, 2019 after seven years as leader of the Figge in downtown Davenport. His watercolors combine fallen leaves with objects and images from art history.

“It looks as if the leaves have gracefully landed on the iconic works of art, asking the question of what is more beautiful, the man-made works, or the miraculous nature around us,” according to an exhibit release. “The leaves seem to imply that even with time and loss of vibrancy, we still want to hold on to objects that remind us of magnificence.”