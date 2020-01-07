Quad-Citians invited to wear kippot on Jan. 31 to show unity

One Human Family QCA invites the public to join its "We Are US!" campaign designed to help people stand up to bigotry and hate.

Kippah Day encourages the public to wear a kippah (brimless caps also known as a yarmulke) on Friday, Jan. 31, to show unity with people of the Jewish faith.

A brief Harmony Hand-Out event will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, when free kippot (the plural of kippah) will be distributed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.

Additionally, the public is welcome to the Shabbat Service at Temple Emanuel at 6:30 p.m. on Kippah Day, Jan. 31, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.

“This is in response not only to the many recent acts of terrorism committed against the Jewish community around the country, but also to the fact that my Jewish friend is afraid to wear a kippah for fear of being the target of a hate crime,” said organizer the Rev. Rich Hendricks of One Human Family QCA and pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, in a news release.