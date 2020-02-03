Rural Route 4: 'You never know what you're gonna get'

As I sit in my office on this beautiful sunny day that feels like March, I think back to a year ago when it wasn’t so nice outside. We were in the grip of the polar vortex, shivering at -30 degrees F with a wind chill to boot. Today, it’s a balmy 52 degrees F outside – an 80 degree difference! Winter in the Midwest is always a mixed bag of things – like the infamous box of chocolates in that movie we all like to quote. “You never know what you’re gonna get.”

At least the warm weather means that the ice on our gravel road might finally melt, and the driveway and farm yard won’t be quite so sporty. It’s plenty muddy out there, let me tell you, but at least I don’t take my life in my hands going to work every morning now. Sometimes I think I should wash my truck, but I know it will be filthy again as soon as I drive home.

This weekend we started shipping pigs out to market again. Yes, it’s that time again! I remember shipping pigs last January when it was so cold that none of them wanted to leave the barn and walk up the alley to the trailer. It was quite challenging then. Not quite so challenging for these loads, thank goodness. We started with three loads last night after the Super Bowl, and the rest will gradually go over the next two weeks or so.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}