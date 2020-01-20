Rural Route 4: Winter gives us time to dream and plan

Rural Route 4 column – 20 January, 2020
We have been reminded once again that yes, this is Iowa and yes, it is winter. Snow, ice, sleet and temperatures approaching zero are once again upon us. However, we should not be surprised. This IS Iowa. Last year at this time, we were about to head into the polar vortex, where we set record cold temperatures approaching -40F. This weekend, back home in eastern Canada, some areas received as much as 36 inches of snow in 36 hours. So, my friends, it could be a lot worse. At least you can find your truck and the drifts aren’t up to your roof.
Yes, cold and ice do make life more difficult. On the farms, winter weather adds hours to chores and creates new chores. Livestock waterers freeze. You have to plow out your barns, your driveway, and often your neighbors. It’s harder to get to the hay and feed. The new animal babies need extra care and attention. Tractors need to be plugged in or they might not start. Everything proceeds at a snail’s pace because of the layer of ice that no ice melt can actually melt. Sometimes, power goes out because of the ice, which adds another entire layer of fun to the day. Although the idea of staying inside all day is very appealing, it’s not possible.
You have free articles remaining.
We have been lucky this winter so far, because it has actually been warmer than normal with less snow than normal. As farmers, we actually would be happy if it would freeze and stay frozen right now before we get any more snow. We would like a good 12 inches of frost in the ground for the winter, and we’d like it to stay like that. Frost does wonderful things for us as farmers. It kills off the larvae and eggs of insects and worms in the soil, which reduces the burden on our crops and animals in the spring and summer. It also breaks up the soil and releases compaction in the soil as the thaw happens in the spring, which is good for crop growth.
What is not good for us is repeated cycles of freezing and thawing without a good frost base forming, or snow on top of the ground before it can freeze. This just kills what’s on top of the soil. It kills alfalfa, like what happened around here last year. It allows bugs to survive the winter deep in the soil.
Another thing that January and winter bring is the QC Farm Show. My boys look forward to this like a trip to Disneyworld! And by kids I mean my kids and my husband. There’s something about a farm show that makes farmers and their kids giddy with anticipation. They love to go wander about, talk to people, look at all the cool new stuff, and collect things. Then they arrive home with tales of all the things they want to buy when they grow up, and bags of stuff that lies about for weeks – new ball caps advertising every sort of farm equipment, brochures for equipment that they can’t even identify, spec sheets for every tractor model under the sun, pencils, pens, cups, etc. You name it – they pick it up! I get a kick out of their joy over simple stuff like this. They will spend weeks planning their farms and their equipment out on paper at the kitchen table. Other kids play video games – mine dream up giant detailed farms!
Hope you are staying warm and safe this week. Sounds like we may thaw out a bit by the weekend. If not, spend some time planning your dream out on paper!