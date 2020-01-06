Rural Route 4: Farm kid weighs in on life on the farm

To start the year off a little differently, my son Isaac has volunteered to write the column today. Here is his description of growing up as a farm kid:

Growing up on a farm is very fun. Even though you have to wake up in the morning and do chores every morning, which is not always fun. I don’t get to sleep in. Every morning I have to do my rabbit chores, and in the evenings I have to do the calves, dogs and rabbits. My brother does the morning chores for the calves and dogs. Even on the weekends you have to do chores and get up early. Even when there’s school we have to do chores before we get on the school bus.

When it’s harvesting season you get to ride in the combine. You can sit and watch the corn go down into the combine – it’s like a big monster. You can also ride in the auger cart tractor unless my brother is driving it. I like riding in the combine but Dad is working a lot at harvest so I don’t get to see him that much. I don’t like that. But we get to eat out in the field a lot at harvest. I like that.