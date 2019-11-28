ROCK ISLAND – A new nonprofit organization is holding a fundraiser Saturday at 8 p.m. at its home base, Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave.
The area experimental performers to be featured include genre-bending poet Carly Foster, noise guru Eiting Bryant, vocalist Justice Oepping, dance poet Amari Walker, and mysterious pedagogue Chris Britton, according to an event description from the 2F Project. The group (which is working to obtain its 501(c)3 nonprofit status) had its first benefit at Rozz-Tox in October, said co-founder Melanie Hanson, a local freelance technical writer and artist.
“One of the reasons we came up with this, Ben Fawks on our board – who operates Rozz-Tox – had visiting artist fellowships, and wasn't able to do it anymore, because he couldn't afford it,” Hanson said this week. “I loved the visiting artists.”
2F – named for the second-floor library at the eight-year-old cultural, food and drink hangout downtown – is like the nonprofit arm of Rozz-Tox, she said. Fawks has seen his workload double since the December 2017 death of his mother (and Rozz-Tox co-owner) Missy Sorrells at age 59, Hanson said.
2F Project is an experiment in community-driven social support in the form of workshops, classes, lectures, performances, exhibitions, and events with the goal to provide educational and cultural services to the local population, according to a release from the group.
“In other words, this is a non-profit that’s designed to stay small in order to place as much focus and control in the hands of the community as possible. This makes participation all the more meaningful.”
“We started 2F because as state and federal officials continue to cut funding to social services, they leave gaps of need in local communities,” the group said on its gofundme page.
"Education – especially arts and culture programs – suffer heavy losses. In times like this, community-building is critical to encourage a sharing of resources," the site says. "We believe the most important resources of all are knowledge and community support.
2F's goal is to sponsor independent, local educational projects with a focus on cultural enrichment and community building. Some examples include arts workshops, exercise and self-defense classes, cultural exchange and performances, public health awareness efforts, and lecture series.
“Another goal of 2F is to take those projects, take community education, and put the reins in the hands of the local community,” Hanson said.
Working with Rock Island poet and teacher Aubrey Barnes as its executive director, they hope to partner with other local nonprofits on projects, she said.
A suggested Saturday donation of $5-$10 will help support 2F’s events in 2020. Once 2F gains registered nonprofit status, it can seek local, state and federal grants, Hanson said.