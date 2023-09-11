Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Muscatine first responders held a ceremony for the people who were killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States. The ceremony was held at the time that the first plane hit the World Trade Center towers in New York. Close to 3,000 Americans died during the attacks. Firefighters later held a memorial stair climb in honor of the firefighters who scaled the trade center towers to save people who had been trapped.
Never forget
